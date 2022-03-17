Trek Financial LLC Has $651,000 Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Trek Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OMC. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,581.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 475.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

OMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.11.

In other news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $427,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $128,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OMC traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,060,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,147. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.56. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.76 and a 52 week high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Omnicom Group Profile (Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.