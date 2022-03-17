Trek Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Trek Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) by 66.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,672 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,623,000. F&V Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 26,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 789,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,302,000 after acquiring an additional 25,879 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the third quarter worth about $162,000.

EWG remained flat at $$28.93 during midday trading on Thursday. 9,147,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,592,051. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.52. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a one year low of $24.63 and a one year high of $36.49.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

