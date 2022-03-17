Trek Financial LLC Acquires 9,328 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Trek Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 304.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,328 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.7% in the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 35.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $180.89. The stock had a trading volume of 10,950,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,206,093. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.55 and a 1 year high of $193.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $174.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.03.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

