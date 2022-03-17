Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) Insider Buys $18,100.00 in Stock

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) insider Matthew James Spencer purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.62 per share, with a total value of $18,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:TIG traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.91. 6,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,786. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $251.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.35. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.19 and a one year high of $19.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.10.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). Trean Insurance Group had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 12.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trean Insurance Group, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIG. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Trean Insurance Group by 27.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 160,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 35,053 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Trean Insurance Group by 28.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Trean Insurance Group by 18.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Trean Insurance Group by 35.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 58,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Trean Insurance Group by 13.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 10,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TIG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trean Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Trean Insurance Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Trean Insurance Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th.

About Trean Insurance Group (Get Rating)

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

