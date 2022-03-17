Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) Insider Buys $18,100.00 in Stock

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) insider Matthew James Spencer purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.62 per share, with a total value of $18,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:TIG traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.91. 6,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,786. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $251.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.35. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.19 and a one year high of $19.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.10.
Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). Trean Insurance Group had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 12.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trean Insurance Group, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have issued reports on TIG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trean Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Trean Insurance Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Trean Insurance Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th.
About Trean Insurance Group (Get Rating)
Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.
