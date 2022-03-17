Treace Medical Concepts (TMCI) versus Its Competitors Critical Review

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) is one of 206 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Treace Medical Concepts to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Treace Medical Concepts and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Treace Medical Concepts 0 0 4 0 3.00 Treace Medical Concepts Competitors 1128 4385 7880 216 2.53

Treace Medical Concepts currently has a consensus price target of $32.25, suggesting a potential upside of 67.45%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 34.34%. Given Treace Medical Concepts’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Treace Medical Concepts is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.8% of Treace Medical Concepts shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.5% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Treace Medical Concepts and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Treace Medical Concepts -21.77% -32.17% -19.43% Treace Medical Concepts Competitors -735.22% -71.07% -18.08%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Treace Medical Concepts and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Treace Medical Concepts $94.42 million N/A -46.98 Treace Medical Concepts Competitors $1.20 billion $91.91 million 26.94

Treace Medical Concepts’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Treace Medical Concepts. Treace Medical Concepts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Treace Medical Concepts peers beat Treace Medical Concepts on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About Treace Medical Concepts (Get Rating)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc., an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement. The company also provides Lapiplasty Mini-Incision precision system. In addition, it offers products to address ancillary surgical procedures, including akin osteotomies, weil osteotomies, intercuneiform stabilization, lesser tarsometatarsal joint fusions, and autograft bone harvesting, as well as for MTP fusion. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

