Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,091 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,501 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Umpqua by 66.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 109.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 42.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Umpqua by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Umpqua by 84.5% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Umpqua alerts:

In other news, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $101,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $143,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $20.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.74. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $17.04 and a 1 year high of $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.03.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). Umpqua had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 31.88%. The firm had revenue of $316.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.75%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UMPQ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Umpqua in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

Umpqua Profile (Get Rating)

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.