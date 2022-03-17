Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 639 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 10.6% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Ativo Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% in the third quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Redburn Partners downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.90.

ISRG opened at $277.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $290.40 and a 200 day moving average of $330.47. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.21 and a 52-week high of $369.69. The stock has a market cap of $99.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.10, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.17.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile (Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.