Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires 394 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,242 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 143.9% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 63.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 244.8% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 77.8% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $55.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $231.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.71 and its 200 day moving average is $57.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.32 and a 52-week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.86%.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

