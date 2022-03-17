Travala.com (AVA) Price Tops $1.33 on Exchanges

Travala.com (AVA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. Travala.com has a total market capitalization of $67.36 million and approximately $9.23 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Travala.com coin can now be bought for $1.33 or 0.00003246 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Travala.com has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00046194 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,784.93 or 0.06792130 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,095.93 or 1.00228458 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00040301 BTC.

Travala.com Profile

Travala.com’s launch date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 50,616,287 coins. Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

