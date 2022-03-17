TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Short Interest Update

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the February 13th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:TMDX traded up $1.88 on Thursday, reaching $21.10. The stock had a trading volume of 7,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,954. The firm has a market cap of $590.00 million, a P/E ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.62. TransMedics Group has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 6.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.23.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 53.10% and a negative net margin of 146.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 30.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 28.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 70.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TMDX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

