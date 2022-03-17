TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Short Interest Update

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the February 13th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
NASDAQ:TMDX traded up $1.88 on Thursday, reaching $21.10. The stock had a trading volume of 7,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,954. The firm has a market cap of $590.00 million, a P/E ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.62. TransMedics Group has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 6.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.23.
TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 53.10% and a negative net margin of 146.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on TMDX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.86.
TransMedics Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.
