TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.88) price objective on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

LON TGL opened at GBX 252 ($3.28) on Thursday. TransGlobe Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 100 ($1.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 320 ($4.16). The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The company has a market cap of £182.81 million and a PE ratio of 7.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 242.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 205.23.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

