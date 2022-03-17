TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th.

TPG RE Finance Trust has decreased its dividend by 19.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. TPG RE Finance Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 75.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect TPG RE Finance Trust to earn $1.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.4%.

Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock opened at $11.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $902.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.79. TPG RE Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.25 and its 200 day moving average is $12.52. The company has a quick ratio of 360.86, a current ratio of 360.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

In other news, major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $12,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 74,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 17,405 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 135.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 68,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 39,514 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 18,671 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

