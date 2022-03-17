Town Centre Securities PLC (LON:TOWN) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.50

Town Centre Securities PLC (LON:TOWN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Town Centre Securities’s previous dividend of $1.75. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON TOWN opened at GBX 160.85 ($2.09) on Thursday. Town Centre Securities has a fifty-two week low of GBX 119.47 ($1.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 170.50 ($2.22). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 151.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 139.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.90. The stock has a market cap of £84.49 million and a P/E ratio of -146.82.

TOWN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.95) price objective on shares of Town Centre Securities in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Town Centre Securities from GBX 175 ($2.28) to GBX 190 ($2.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS) is a leading UK property investment & development company with property assets of over Â£394 million. With almost 60 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality & innovation, TCS create outstanding mixed use developments close to transport hubs in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

