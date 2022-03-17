Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSBF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $41.46

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSBF – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $41.46 and traded as low as $37.96. Toshiba shares last traded at $38.00, with a volume of 310 shares traded.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.42.
About Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSBF)
