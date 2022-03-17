TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the February 13th total of 41,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 70,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Omni Partners US LLC raised its stake in shares of TLG Acquisition One by 3.0% in the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 281,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 8,262 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TLG Acquisition One during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in TLG Acquisition One by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 36,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 17,295 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TLG Acquisition One during the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new position in TLG Acquisition One during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

Get TLG Acquisition One alerts:

TLGA stock remained flat at $$9.76 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,389. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.73. TLG Acquisition One has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $9.90.

TLG Acquisition One Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TLG Acquisition One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TLG Acquisition One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.