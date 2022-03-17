Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.750-$1.840 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $540 million-$580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $535.89 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TVTY. StockNews.com lowered Tivity Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Tivity Health from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tivity Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barrington Research raised their target price on Tivity Health from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.67.

TVTY opened at $30.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.27. Tivity Health has a 52 week low of $20.95 and a 52 week high of $31.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.35.

Tivity Health ( NASDAQ:TVTY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $126.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.57 million. Tivity Health had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 99.51%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tivity Health will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tivity Health by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,153,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,140,000 after buying an additional 215,538 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,482,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tivity Health by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 774,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,476,000 after purchasing an additional 69,746 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Tivity Health by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 754,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,957,000 after purchasing an additional 80,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tivity Health during the 4th quarter worth about $16,828,000. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

