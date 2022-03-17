Titanium (CVE:TIC) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.03

Titanium Co. Inc. (CVE:TIC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.03 and traded as high as C$1.83. Titanium shares last traded at C$1.79, with a volume of 96,915 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$203.13 million and a P/E ratio of -57.74.
About Titanium (CVE:TIC)
