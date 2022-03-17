Titan Medical (TMDI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter.

Titan Medical stock opened at $0.54 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.00. The stock has a market cap of $60.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.92. Titan Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Titan Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Titan Medical by 2,253.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Titan Medical in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Titan Medical in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Titan Medical in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Titan Medical by 211.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 266,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 181,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Titan Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Titan Medical, Inc engages in the research and development of a computer-assisted robotic surgical technology for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). Its portfolio, the Enos™ system, is a robotic single access surgery with dual 3D and 2D definition vision systems, multi-articulating instruments, and a surgeon workstation.

