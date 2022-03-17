Titan Medical (TMDI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter.
Titan Medical stock opened at $0.54 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.00. The stock has a market cap of $60.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.92. Titan Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Titan Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.
Titan Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Titan Medical, Inc engages in the research and development of a computer-assisted robotic surgical technology for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). Its portfolio, the Enos™ system, is a robotic single access surgery with dual 3D and 2D definition vision systems, multi-articulating instruments, and a surgeon workstation.
