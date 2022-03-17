Thomas Richard Kassberg Sells 10,281 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 10,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $688,929.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ:RARE opened at $67.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.69. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.21 and a 52-week high of $130.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.66.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $83.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.68 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 129.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.34) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,401,000 after purchasing an additional 56,065 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 43,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 24,799 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 42,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,448,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.
