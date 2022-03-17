Thomas Richard Kassberg Sells 10,281 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 10,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $688,929.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $67.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.69. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.21 and a 52-week high of $130.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.66.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $83.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.68 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 129.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.34) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RARE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.27.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,401,000 after purchasing an additional 56,065 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 43,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 24,799 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 42,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,448,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

