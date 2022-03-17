TheStreet Upgrades United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) to “B-“

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on UFCS. Zacks Investment Research raised United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

UFCS stock opened at $28.26 on Tuesday. United Fire Group has a 52-week low of $19.85 and a 52-week high of $36.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.93.

United Fire Group ( NASDAQ:UFCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.36. United Fire Group had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $253.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Fire Group will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in United Fire Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in United Fire Group by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 10,226 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in United Fire Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in United Fire Group by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in United Fire Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

