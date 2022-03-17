TheStreet Downgrades JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) to C

TheStreet downgraded shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JD.com from a strong-buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on JD.com from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on JD.com from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.07.

JD opened at $64.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.32. JD.com has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $92.69.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $2.11. The business had revenue of $275.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.82 billion. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that JD.com will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Saban Cheryl bought a new position in JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in JD.com during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

