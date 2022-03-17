TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on creating branded prescription, generic prescription and over-the-counter products targeted exclusively for women. It is developing three advanced hormone replacement products designed to alleviate the symptoms of and reduce the health risks resulting from menopause-related hormone deficiencies. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is based in Boca Raton, Florida. “
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th.
TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.14% of the company’s stock.
TherapeuticsMD Company Profile (Get Rating)
TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TherapeuticsMD (TXMD)
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
- 3 Undervalued Large Caps With Large Upside
- The Bottom Is In For Jabil, Inc, But Don’t Buy It Yet
- If The Shoe Fits, Buy Shoe Carnival Stock For Dividend Growth
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TherapeuticsMD (TXMD)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.