TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on creating branded prescription, generic prescription and over-the-counter products targeted exclusively for women. It is developing three advanced hormone replacement products designed to alleviate the symptoms of and reduce the health risks resulting from menopause-related hormone deficiencies. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is based in Boca Raton, Florida. “

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th.

NASDAQ:TXMD opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.51. TherapeuticsMD has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $1.66.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.14% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.

