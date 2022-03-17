The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) Short Interest Update

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 789,400 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the February 13th total of 933,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 314,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

NCTY traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $3.29. The company had a trading volume of 14,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,017. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.34. The9 has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $60.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in The9 in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in The9 during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in The9 during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The9 during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The9 by 7,410.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 29,643 shares in the last quarter. 4.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The9 Ltd. engages in the operation of online games. It operates through Greater China and Other Areas geographical segments. The firm is transitioning to cryptocurrencies mining business. The company was founded by Jun Zhu on December 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

