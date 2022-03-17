The Unite Group (LON:UTG) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of The Unite Group (LON:UTG – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 1,220 ($15.86) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.25) price objective on shares of The Unite Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.60) price objective on shares of The Unite Group in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.56) price objective on shares of The Unite Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Unite Group from GBX 1,250 ($16.25) to GBX 1,200 ($15.60) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,261.67 ($16.41).

The Unite Group stock opened at GBX 1,121.50 ($14.58) on Monday. The Unite Group has a 1-year low of GBX 934.80 ($12.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,250 ($16.25). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,041.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,091.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a GBX 15.60 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This is a boost from The Unite Group’s previous dividend of $6.50. The Unite Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.22%.

In related news, insider Joe Lister acquired 1,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 711 ($9.25) per share, for a total transaction of £9,001.26 ($11,705.15).

About The Unite Group

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

