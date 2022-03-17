The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the February 13th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 596,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE:TKR traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.64. 430,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,244. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.66. Timken has a 1 year low of $59.20 and a 1 year high of $92.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.14). Timken had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Timken will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.05%.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Timken by 533.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Timken during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Timken during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TKR. Bank of America cut shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Industries and Process Industries.

