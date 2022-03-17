The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Director Sells $551,359.00 in Stock

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 10,300 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total value of $551,359.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE JOE traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.50. 147,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,328. The St. Joe Company has a 12-month low of $39.80 and a 12-month high of $58.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.41.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 11.79%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. St. Joe’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in St. Joe by 191.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 21,312 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of St. Joe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of St. Joe by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in St. Joe by 27.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in St. Joe by 4.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 69,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The St. Joe Co engages in real estate development and management. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

