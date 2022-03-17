The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Reduced by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC cut its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 168,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 11.1% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $27,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,893 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 178,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,011,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 54,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 64,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total transaction of $45,166,497.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $8,352,495.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $149.76. 6,908,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,773,742. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.04. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $127.04 and a 1 year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.50.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

