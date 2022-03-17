The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.600-$0.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $450 million-$460 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $473.06 million.

Shares of The Pennant Group stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.83. 264,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,522. The Pennant Group has a 1 year low of $11.38 and a 1 year high of $51.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.24 and a 200-day moving average of $22.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.88 and a beta of 2.53.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 0.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PNTG. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Pennant Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut The Pennant Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on The Pennant Group from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Stephens dropped their price target on The Pennant Group from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on The Pennant Group from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in The Pennant Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Pennant Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,353,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in The Pennant Group by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in The Pennant Group by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 6,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

About The Pennant Group (Get Rating)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.