The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.40.

Several research firms have commented on JYNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Joint from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley decreased their target price on Joint from $125.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Joint from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Joint from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Get Joint alerts:

Joint stock traded up $3.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.39. The company had a trading volume of 13,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,235. Joint has a 12-month low of $29.84 and a 12-month high of $111.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.79 and its 200-day moving average is $72.51. The company has a market capitalization of $553.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.11 and a beta of 1.31.

Joint ( NASDAQ:JYNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Joint had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 8.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Joint will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Joint news, CFO Jake Singleton acquired 1,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $49,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter D. Holt acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.24 per share, with a total value of $49,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Joint during the 4th quarter worth about $343,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Joint by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Joint by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,194,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,146,000 after purchasing an additional 64,598 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Joint by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 202,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 18,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Joint during the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Joint Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Joint Corp. engages in the development, ownership, operation, support, and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment consists of the operating activities of the company-owned or managed clinics. The Franchise Operations segment includes the operating activities of the franchise business unit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.