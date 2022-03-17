The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Receives $51.54 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.54.

CAKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $52.50 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded Cheesecake Factory from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens lifted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at $13,440,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at $1,723,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 574,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,483,000 after purchasing an additional 240,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $38.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.29. Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $65.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $776.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.52 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

