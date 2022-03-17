The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 135.5% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.78.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded up $5.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,413,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,760,957. The company has a market cap of $161.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.02. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $63.07 and a 52-week high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 31.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $4,836,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total transaction of $536,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 752,471 shares of company stock worth $66,896,376 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

