The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) CFO Sells $270,949.14 in Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $270,949.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $1.03 on Thursday, reaching $87.91. 286,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,760,957. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.07 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 31.61%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.37%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.78.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in Charles Schwab by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 271,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,801,000 after buying an additional 13,292 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,305,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,431,000 after buying an additional 36,423 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Charles Schwab by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 280,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,463,000 after buying an additional 48,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

