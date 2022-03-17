The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Short Interest Down 23.5% in February

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,010,000 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the February 13th total of 9,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Boeing news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1,427.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $290.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.05.

NYSE BA traded up $9.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.99. The stock had a trading volume of 11,996,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,075,344. The stock has a market cap of $110.18 billion, a PE ratio of -26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.42. Boeing has a 1 year low of $167.58 and a 1 year high of $267.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $203.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.36.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($15.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Boeing will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

