The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Moser Wealth Advisors LLC

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,773 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,408,616 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,843,585,000 after purchasing an additional 241,988 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth about $329,579,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 39.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,433,887 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $315,368,000 after buying an additional 405,815 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,225,603 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $269,559,000 after buying an additional 13,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 9.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,191,277 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $262,009,000 after buying an additional 102,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $188.96. 311,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,075,344. The company has a market capitalization of $110.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $167.58 and a 12 month high of $267.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.22.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($15.25) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.05.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

