The Berkeley Group’s (BKG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 4,550 ($59.17) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 5,429 ($70.60) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($61.12) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,750 ($61.77) to GBX 4,550 ($59.17) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 4,120 ($53.58) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,500 ($71.52) to GBX 5,540 ($72.04) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 4,889.50 ($63.58).

Shares of BKG opened at GBX 4,008 ($52.12) on Monday. The Berkeley Group has a one year low of GBX 3,490 ($45.38) and a one year high of GBX 5,232 ($68.04). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,109.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,391.78. The stock has a market cap of £4.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

