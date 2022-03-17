The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Stock Holdings Lowered by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Andersons were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Andersons by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 685,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,925,000 after buying an additional 141,701 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in Andersons by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,002,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,901,000 after buying an additional 76,914 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in Andersons by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 140,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after buying an additional 50,087 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Andersons by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 313,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,672,000 after buying an additional 46,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Andersons by 165.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 37,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $43.62 on Thursday. The Andersons, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $50.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.45. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.63.

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.56. Andersons had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.45%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANDE. Zacks Investment Research increased their target price on shares of Andersons to $45.75 in a research report on Monday. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Andersons from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.19.

In other news, insider William E. Krueger sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $197,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 25,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $1,058,782.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,330 shares of company stock valued at $4,301,129 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

The Andersons, Inc is an agriculturally rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

