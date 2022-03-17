Tharisa (OTCMKTS:TIHRF) Trading Up 15.6%

Tharisa plc (OTCMKTS:TIHRF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 15.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.08 and last traded at $2.08. Approximately 1,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 2,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Tharisa from GBX 180 ($2.34) to GBX 200 ($2.60) in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day moving average is $1.73.

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

