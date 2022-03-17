Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 16,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its position in Texas Instruments by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its position in Texas Instruments by 204.6% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 56,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,671,000 after buying an additional 38,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 15,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $176.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.90. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $161.04 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.68.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

