Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Short Interest Update

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the February 13th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 368,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRNO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 460.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 51,104 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 317.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 19,986 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 145,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,402,000 after acquiring an additional 59,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Shares of Terreno Realty stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.81. 3,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,954. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.47 and a beta of 0.71. Terreno Realty has a 1-year low of $56.83 and a 1-year high of $86.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.57%.

A number of analysts recently commented on TRNO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.29.

About Terreno Realty (Get Rating)

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.