TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Price Target Increased to $7.90 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $7.65 to $7.90 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 59.60% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of TerrAscend from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.23.

Shares of TerrAscend stock opened at $4.95 on Thursday. TerrAscend has a twelve month low of $4.59 and a twelve month high of $12.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.99.

TerrAscend Corp. produces and sells medical cannabis products. The firm owns several businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections and Arise Bioscience Inc The company was founded by Basem Hanna, Vijay Sappani and Michael Nashat on March 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

