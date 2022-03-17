TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 61.62% from the company’s current price.

TRSSF has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on TerrAscend from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on TerrAscend from $7.65 to $7.90 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.73.

Get TerrAscend alerts:

TerrAscend stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,396. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.44 and its 200 day moving average is $5.99. TerrAscend has a 1-year low of $4.59 and a 1-year high of $12.38.

TerrAscend Corp. produces and sells medical cannabis products. The firm owns several businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections and Arise Bioscience Inc The company was founded by Basem Hanna, Vijay Sappani and Michael Nashat on March 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TerrAscend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerrAscend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.