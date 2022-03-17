Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) Shares Gap Up to $40.20

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.20, but opened at $42.80. Terminix Global shares last traded at $43.52, with a volume of 12,198 shares traded.
Several analysts recently issued reports on TMX shares. William Blair lowered Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Terminix Global from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.
The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Terminix Global by 5.2% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Terminix Global by 6.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Terminix Global by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter.
About Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX)
Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Terminix Global (TMX)
- The Bottom Is In For Jabil, Inc, But Don’t Buy It Yet
- 3 Undervalued Large Caps With Large Upside
- If The Shoe Fits, Buy Shoe Carnival Stock For Dividend Growth
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
Receive News & Ratings for Terminix Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terminix Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.