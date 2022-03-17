Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) Shares Gap Up to $40.20

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.20, but opened at $42.80. Terminix Global shares last traded at $43.52, with a volume of 12,198 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TMX shares. William Blair lowered Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Terminix Global from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Terminix Global ( NYSE:TMX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.73 million. Terminix Global had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 7.32%. Terminix Global’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Terminix Global by 5.2% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Terminix Global by 6.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Terminix Global by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter.

About Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX)

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

