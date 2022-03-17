Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Teradyne accounts for about 1.7% of West Coast Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $12,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 650,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,095,000 after buying an additional 77,756 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 55,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after buying an additional 18,865 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TER shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $160.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on Teradyne from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.58.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $50,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 16,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total value of $1,861,528.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,618,482 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

TER opened at $116.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.51 and a 12-month high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.38% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.93%.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

