Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.36.

TENB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 3,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $153,877.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $1,832,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,666 shares of company stock worth $8,082,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Tenable by 336.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after purchasing an additional 523,335 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tenable in the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. AtonRa Partners bought a new stake in Tenable in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,114,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Tenable by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Tenable by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tenable stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 1.55. Tenable has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $57.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -117.14 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.47.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Tenable had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $149.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Tenable’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

