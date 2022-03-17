Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.650-$3.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.67 billion-$5.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.59 billion.

NYSE TPX traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.02. 1,910,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,025,629. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. Tempur Sealy International has a 52-week low of $29.05 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.86.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 190.50% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.07%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TPX shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tempur Sealy International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 6.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,831,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,788,000 after purchasing an additional 107,381 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 218.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 102,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 70,285 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,374,000 after purchasing an additional 39,147 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 243,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,462,000 after purchasing an additional 35,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth $637,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

