Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.43.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TLS shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telos from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Telos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Telos from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Telos from $42.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of Telos stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,998,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,282. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.26 and its 200 day moving average is $19.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.14 million, a PE ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 2.24. Telos has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $39.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Telos by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 207,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,042,000 after acquiring an additional 23,504 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,885,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Telos by 266.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,382,000 after acquiring an additional 607,056 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telos by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,238,000 after acquiring an additional 42,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Telos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

