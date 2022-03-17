Tellor Reaches Market Cap of $45.32 Million (TRB)

Tellor (TRB) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 16th. Tellor has a total market cap of $45.32 million and approximately $12.55 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tellor coin can currently be purchased for $19.60 or 0.00047782 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Tellor has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00035677 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.57 or 0.00103787 BTC.

Tellor Coin Profile

Tellor is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,385,473 coins and its circulating supply is 2,312,012 coins. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io . The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tellor

