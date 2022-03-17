Telesat (TSAT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ TSAT opened at $21.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $452.39 million, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.96. Telesat has a 12 month low of $18.74 and a 12 month high of $48.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSAT. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Telesat in the 4th quarter valued at $692,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Telesat during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Telesat during the 4th quarter worth $262,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Telesat during the 4th quarter worth $407,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Telesat during the 4th quarter worth $798,000. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.

