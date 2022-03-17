Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Given New €40.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €44.00 ($48.35) to €40.00 ($43.96) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

TLGHY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised Telenet Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on Telenet Group from €44.00 ($48.35) to €42.00 ($46.15) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Telenet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telenet Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

OTCMKTS:TLGHY remained flat at $$17.95 during trading hours on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.27. Telenet Group has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $22.89.

Telenet Group Holding NV engages in the provision of cable television services. It offers basic and enhanced video, including high definition, pay television and video-on-demand services, high-speed broadband internet and fixed-line, and mobile telephony services to residential subscribers who reside in the company’s network area.

