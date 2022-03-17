Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the February 13th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NYSE:THW traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.25. 162,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,811. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $17.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.89.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.1167 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.83%.
About Tekla World Healthcare Fund (Get Rating)
Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry. Its objective is to seek current income and long-term capital appreciation through investment companies engaged in the healthcare industry, including equity securities and debt securities.
