Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the February 13th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE:THW traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.25. 162,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,811. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $17.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.89.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.1167 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THW. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tekla World Healthcare Fund during the 4th quarter worth $2,597,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 275,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 101,936 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 898,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,774,000 after acquiring an additional 91,774 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 196,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 90,423 shares during the period. Finally, Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tekla World Healthcare Fund during the 4th quarter worth $562,000.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry. Its objective is to seek current income and long-term capital appreciation through investment companies engaged in the healthcare industry, including equity securities and debt securities.

